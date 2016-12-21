AFL undertakes $6M ILS Project

Caption: AFL signs agreement with Indra Australia Pty Ltd. Photo: AFL.

December21st, 2016. Airports Fiji Limited has today signed an agreement with Indra Australia Pty Ltd to install new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) at Nadi and Nausori International Airports.

The project is valued at around $6 million and is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2017.

Airports Fiji Limited Executive Chairman Faiz Khan said the project will upgrade the Nadi Airport ILS/DME and install a new ILS/DME for Nausori Airport.

“This is another important project in our modernization phase. In the overall improvement of our ground aids navigational equipment the ILS/DME system is the primary precision instrument for safe landing of aircraft in Nadi and Nausori, particularly in bad weather,” Khan explained.

“Whilst Nadi gets an upgrade, the new ILS/DME for Nausori means airlines will in future be able to operate into Nausori at night with greater confidence. It will provide pilots with precise distance from the threshold of the runway when landing.”

Indra Australia Pty Ltd ATM Business Unit Manager Ragnvald Johan Stensland said “the project is a reference to Indra and we’re proud of being the technology partner to AFL. Nadi and Nausori Airports will soon receive equipment identical to that installed at airports like Sydney, London Heathrow and Singapore.”

AFL