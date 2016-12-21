Car show hailed a success

By LUKE NACEI

Street FX Motorsports Fiji has yet again hosted another care show for a worthy course.

The car show which was held at Nadi Muslim College was hailed a success having more than 140 participants that participating in it.

Club president Moin Sahib said he was overwhelmed with the turn out.

“This is biggest car show in Fiji’s history with 140 plus participants and 1000plus members,” he said.

The money collected from this care show is donated to people special needs.

“Street Fx Motorsports Fiji was formed with one vision in every members mind and that is to help the people in need. The revenue earned from our car shows is handed over to this particular person who is in financial crisis for his medical treatment abroad,” he said.

Mr Sahib also said the club provides 30 categories for people to take part in. And for this he says attracts a huge number of participants and audience thus makes our events conspicuous and striking.

“There were a lot of vehicles that came from each part of Viti Levu.

And most importantly for the first time ever a bus came to participate in a car show and won the best PSV award,” he said.

The club held their first car show in Lautoka last year and is looking forward for another successful one next year where they plan to have it in the capital city in Suva.