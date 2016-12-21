Churchill Park to open first quarter next year

Caption: Churchill Park renovations nearly completed. Photo: FBC.

By LUKE NACEI

The Churchill Park in Lautoka is reaching its final stages of completion with the facility schedule to open sometime during the first quarter next year.

And to add on to this, Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra has also confirmed that a new 1000 seat pavilion is expected to be built beside the cement grandstand.

This would mean the park would now have three pavilions and an embankment.

However Mr Nakauvadra said the new pavilion was likely to be constructed towards the end of next year once funds were available.

He could not reveal as to how much had been spent on the upgrade of the park saying all details were with the Ministry of Local Government.

Mr Nakauvadra said once the Council had enough funds in the future, then a seating facility similar to the ANZ Stadium would be built on the embankment.

Meanwhile Mr Nakauvadra said the ground breaking ceremony for Lautoka’s new Olympic size eight lane swimming pool would be done next month.

The Government had allocated $750,000 in its Budget for the construction of the swimming pool.

The Council has earmarked the Delana Primary School side of the Botanical Garden as the place where the pool will be built.

“That is the first stage with the second stage being a pavilion,” he said.

Mr Nakauvadra also could not say how much would be spent on the construction of the swimming pool again saying Government had all the details.