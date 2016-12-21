Deluxe Dhaba Opens

Caption: Restaurant Director, Amit Sinha second from right pictured with his employees. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

If you have a love for North Indian and South Indian cuisine, Mumbai Dhaba is the place for you.

The locally owned high-end restaurant was officially opened at Sukuna Road in Nadi Town on December 5th.

Restaurant Director and Hotelier, Amit Sinha said he wanted to give the people of Fiji a real taste of authentic Indian food, seeing the lack of it in the Nadi area.

“There is no authentic Indian Restaurant in Nadi Town apart from Indigo in Port Denarau and Indiana in Namaka, so I thought let’s start in Nadi Town so that people around here could have a real taste of India,” Mr Sinha said.

Two Indian chefs specializing in authentic Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine had been brought in from Rishikesh Uttarakhand and Dehli to cook for the restaurant.

A third chef will also be brought in soon.

“Running an authentic Indian restaurant, having a qualified and skilled Chef is critical,” Mr Sinha said.

He said it takes chef years of meticulous training and dedication to master the technique.

“Or to acquire the ability to gauge spices, mix marinades, and the most vital of all, to judge the heat of the tandoor and the time necessary for each dish to be perfectly cooked,” Mr Sinha said.

The restaurant also employs 10 local staff, trained in food preparation.

Mr Sinha said the food recipes have been passed down from generations of family in India.

Popular dishes served in the restaurant include Tandoor cuisine, Chicken Manchurian, Chicken lollipop, Chili Chicken, Hakka Noodles, Hunan Chicken, Chow Mein and Szechwan fried rice.

Mr Sinha said the restaurant has been getting great feedback since opening.

“It’s starting to become an attraction to renowned people particularly in Nadi. The location is great and the price is affordable,” Mr Sinha said.

Once the restaurant obtains its liquor license it will have its official opening by end of this month or early next year.

Future Plans

Mr Sinha said they are also planning to open another shop in Tappoo City, Lautoka once completed.

“That will be a pure Indian authentic restaurant, strictly vegetarian. We also plan to open an outlet in Suva but talks on that are still on-going”.

Opening hours

The restaurant opens from Monday to Saturday.

Lunch is at 9am until 3pm and dinner starts at 6.30pm till 11pm.

Only South Indian dishes are served on Sundays.