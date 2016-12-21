Lautoka lass wins modeling contest

Caption: Neetika Naidu is Miss Supermodel Universe 2016. Photos: SUPPLIED.

By LUKE NACEI

Believing in yourself, have faith in your capabilities and working hard to achieve your dreams is what had made the Lautoka born New Zealand model win the Miss Supermodel Universe 2016 in Bulgaria.

Neekita Naidu was recently crowned Miss India Australia 2016 which gave her an opportunity to represent Australia at the Miss Supermodel contest in Bulgaria.

Ms Naidu 24 is an actress and model based in the New South Wales.

“Sure you should make sure you enjoy yourself and have a passion for it. When you do come on board the journey, leave all negativity outside the door,”

“You are there to win for yourself and motivate yourself,” she said.

Ms Naidu said personally it wasn’t always about winning.

“I think it is about what you can learn and from there what you can improve on to make yourself better,”

“My journey started from making myself proud, then making my parents proud, to making my fans proud then making my country,” she said.

Winning in an International platform and representing a country, Ms Naidu said she couldn’t express her feelings.

“When you have friends and family and followers backing you up and wanting you to succeed just as much as I do, making them proud is the biggest achievement being the first Indian to win this title internationally.”

She said competing with 40 stunning professional models from around the world wasn’t an easy task.

“It was a tough competition with girls that are exceptionally outstanding in what they do. I didn’t think I would actually end up winning the finals but I did try my best and gave it my all throughout the week of the competition to impress the judges,” Ms Naidu said.

She said on the first day of the competition she won the first big title which was Miss Best Body which was decided with 5 rounds of the fashion show judged by how you carry each different outfit including swimwear.

“It was definitely one of those once in a lifetime experience we had lots of fun as well as got to travel. I got to meet some amazing people in the industry and learn a lot from industry professionals,” Ms Naidu said.

She couldn’t speak bilingual language which was one of her major obstacles.

“Most of the contestants could speak bilingual or understand the language it became difficult understanding tasks and routines but i kept focused and tried my best to ask questions and understand hand actions,” she said.

The beauty expressed her gratitude to everyone associated with Miss India Australia pageant which gave her the opportunity to showcase her talents and never failing to believe and trust in her.