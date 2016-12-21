TIFAJEK OPENS NEW POOL

Caption: TIFAJEK staff pictured beside the newly opened pool. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

TIFAJEK Mud Pool and Hot Spring in Sabeto, Nadi just opened its new pool earlier this month.

Manager, Mili Racule said the construction of the pool was to allow them to meet the rapid increase in demand from tourists.

“We’ve also been asked to exclusively provide for cruise ship clients on certain days so with the opening of the new pool it can allow us to accommodate that request,”

“We can block off one area on that day to provide exclusive service for the cruise ship tourists and the new pool can be used by our other clients,” Ms Racule said.

The development was co-jointly funded by Australian Government funded, Market Development Facility (MDF).

“They paid 70 per cent of the cost and we covered 30 percent,” Ms Racule said.

The pool took 10 months to complete.

She said TIFAJEK now has a growing popularity in the tourism industry worldwide.

“With the cruise ship alone we’ve got a rating of 99.9 per cent so that’s been good and just recently we had 95 pax. on a single day from the cruise ship and that’s not including all the other daily operators that bring in clients and our loose clients,” Ms Racule said.

She said there was also a lot of interest now being generated from the local community as well.

Meanwhile, the hot springs in Sabeto was originally discovered by American soldiers living in Sabeto during the Second World War, Ms Racule revealed.

“They looked for a place to bath in the evening so they dug up the soil to make swimming pools, about 500 meters from here is where they dug up the hole which is now covered,” she said.

Ms Racule said in the early 1990’s the mud pool and hot springs business started generating local interest in which healing & therapeutic treatment was one of the well-known things at the time.

In 1994 there was Japanese investor who saw the potential it had and wanted to buy the piece of land but was not agreed to by the landowners.

TIFAJEK was founded in 2012.

Ms Racule said TIFAJEK was a family owned business, operated by Sabeto siblings Titilia, Ilimeleki, Filisi, Apisai, Josivini, Eparama and Kilioni whose first initials make up the name of the company.

The tourist attraction is located at Waloko Road in Sabeto, a 15 minutes ride on gravel road off the Queens Highway.