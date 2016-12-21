Weather Bulletin

Issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre Nadi

at 9:49am on Wednesday the 21st of December 2016

A STRONG WIND WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR ALL LAND AREAS OF FIJI.

A HEAVY RAIN WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR VANUA LEVU, TAVEUNI AND LAU

GROUP. For more information, refer to the latest Heavy Rain Warning

issued by RSMC, Nadi at www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20014.txt

A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN FORCE FOR PARTS OF FIJI. For more

information, refer to the latest Flood Warning issued by RSMC, Nadi

at www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20016.txt

Situation: Tropical Depression 04F was located near 21.0S 177.5E or

about 230km south-southwest of Kadavu or about 360km south of Nadi at

10am today. TD04F moving south-southeast at 15 km/hr. The associated

rain bands and trough continue to affect some parts of the country.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group:

Strong northerly winds with an average speed of 55 km/hr and

momentary gusts to 75 km/hr, gradually easing and becoming moderate

to fresh.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms over Vanua

Levu, Taveuni and Lau Group gradually easing to occasional rain with

isolated heavy falls from afternoon. Elsewhere, some showers,

possibly heavy at times with few thunderstorms.

Rough seas.

Outlook for Friday : Some showers about the interior and northern

parts of the larger islands. Elsewhere, afternoon or evening showers.

For Navua / Suva / Nausori :

Some showers in the afternoon or evening. Isolated thunderstorms

expected.

Outlook for Friday : Afternoon or evening showers.

For Nadi / Lautoka / Ba :

Some showers and few thunderstorms.

Outlook for Friday : Afternoon or evening showers.

For Labasa :

Periods of heavy rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms,

gradually easing to occasional rain from later today.

Outlook for Friday : Some showers especially in the afternoon.

For Savusavu : Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally

thunderstorms, gradually easing to occasional showers from later

today.

Outlook for Friday : Some showers especially in the afternoon or

evening.

For Rotuma : Situation: A trough of low presure with cloud and rain

remain slow moving over Rotuma.

occasional showers and few thunderstorms.

Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Moderate to rough seas

Outlook for Friday : Some showers.

FIJI MET