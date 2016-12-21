Young Dune Park Rangers Graduate

Caption: Young Dune rangers with their certificates at the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort and Spa. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

An environment education programme for past six months organised by the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort in partnership with the National Trust Fiji Island has been hailed a success.

This was after forty-three children from four primary schools near the Sigatoka Sand Dines received recognition for performing their duties in this programme.

The children who took part attended Naidovi Primary School, Cuvu District School, Nadroga Sangam Primary School and Kulukulu Primary School.

The junior rangers of Heritage in Young Hands were presented certificates and trophies to mark the completion of the programme.

The environment protection programme saw the children take part in seven stages of a competition. But predominantly the children were missioned to look after the welfare of the environment and its protection.

The Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort and Spa general manager, Craig Powell said it was a time of laughter and joy for the participating children.

“There was a lot of interaction and fun and of course they promoted preservation and protection of the natural environmental,” Mr Powell said.

Mr Powel reminded the students that the champs were advocating on protecting the environment.

“We also collected a lot of rubbish along the Coral Coast area.

The event concluded with a dune race at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

Special Awards:

Lulu Award: Sam Gyan

Kikau Award: Iliesa Bola

Head Boy Junior Ranger: Iliesa Ratubalavu

Head Girls Junior Ranger: Laisa Leleavula

Sand Dune Race Winner: Manu 1