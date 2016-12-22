2014 FIJI INTERNATIONAL VISITOR SURVEY REPORT RELEASED

Caption: Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Hon. Faiyaz Koya with the 2014 International Visitor Survey Report. Photos: DEPTFO.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism today released the 2014 International Visitor Survey (IVS) Report.

The Report provides a quantitative and qualitative assessment of visitors, which in turn provides key stakeholders with comprehensive and accurate information on the characteristics, behaviour and expenditure of visitors to Fiji.

The 2014 IVS Report contains valuable key findings, such as visitor numbers, main reason for visit, visitor demography, nights spent in Fiji, travel arrangements, information sources about Fiji, expenditure patterns, visitor satisfaction and impressions of Fiji and facilities and services used.

The information is intended to be used by Government and Tourism industry stakeholders for policy making, informed business decision making and planning as it provides latest trends in visitor preferences and changing visitor behaviour patterns.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya while speaking at the launch, said that these indicators are very important in ascertaining visitors’ preferences and experience over time. This will be used to develop our policies and respond to changing trends of our visitors in order to strengthen the position of the Fijian tourism industry.

“In order to ensure that the Survey was able to capture the changing trends, a review of the Survey questionnaire was undertaken last year”. This will allow us to capture vital information and changing trends on areas such as sports and adventure tourism including new segments of visitors from emerging markets,” Minister Koya said.

“In June 2015, the Ministry embarked on the modernisation of the International Visitor Survey by making it electronic and paperless. The Survey officers stationed at the Nadi International Airport, now use tablets to administer the survey, making the survey efficient and eliminates missing data. It also enhances data security as information is immediately loaded onto a server.”

The Ministry in 2017 will conduct an analysis of the 2015 and 2016 IVS data with a mentoring program focused on building staff capacity for in-house reporting. This will allow the Ministry to provide real-time visitor information in its efforts to continually improve Fiji’s IVS.

DEPTFO