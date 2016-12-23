Prime date to display Fiji at its finest

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism together with PGA of Australia announced the dates for 2017 Fiji International. The tournament dates are from 17-20 August 2017 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course the Fiji International will be staged during Fiji’s tourism peak season.

The August 2017 date is anticipated to attract some of the best players in the world to the tropical destination.

“The Fiji International showcases Fiji to the world, so we want the world to see Fiji at its finest and what better time than in August,” said Hon. Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism.

“We hope that the allure of Fiji in August along with a prime position in the world, golf schedule will again ensure a quality field of Professionals competing in the fourth edition of the Fiji International.

“We also look forward to welcoming holiday makers to experience the Fiji International, which is Fiji’s biggest and most prestigious sporting event. Fiji international has over the past three tournaments attracted a large number of visitors to our shores, who are interested in golf.

“In fact our visitor numbers during the tournament month (October 2016) saw an increase in arrivals by 6.5% (or 73,595), proving that Fiji has grown as a golfing destination since the inaugural Fiji International,” added the Hon. Minister.

The move to August will see the Fiji International, which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, played in a less congested part of the global golf schedule which will help the event secure another strong field.

“Now that the Fiji International is on the European Tour schedule we took a more global approach to scheduling,” said Peter O’Malley, Chairman of the PGA of Australia.

“We believe the August date will better enable some of the leading European Tour players to include the Fiji International on their playing schedules.”

“The three stagings of the Fiji International have produced excellent champions in Steven Jeffress (2014), World Number 20 Matt Kuchar (2015) and World Number 27 Brandt Snedeker (2016) and we are looking forward to seeing who will emerge the champion in August 2017.”

The 2017 Fiji International will also be the first time Vijay Singh’s redeveloped holes 1-6, 8, 9 and 11 -16 at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course will be played by the Professionals.

“The date of the Fiji International will coincide with the reopening of Natadola Bay Golf Course following the changes currently being made under the design of Fijian Golf legend, Vijay Singh,” said Basil Scaffidi, Managing Director of SEL, the promoter of the Fiji International.

For more information please visit fijiinternational.com

PGA OF AUSTRALIA