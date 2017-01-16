CLUSTER FARMING TO BE STRENGTHENED IN THE NORTH

The Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management ​,​Hon. Inia Seruiratu while visiting the Northern Division this week ​,said the ​ministry will continue to work closely with small rural farmers in organizing them into marketing clusters.

“The Government has implemented new policies to promote sustainable agriculture activities that should elevate our rural and maritime farmers from subsistence farming to commercial farming, thus creating employment opportunities and reducing poverty,” Minister Seruiratu said​.

Minister Seruiratu added that through the formation of clusters, farmers can proactively plan their production in cooperation with the big consolidators servicing high value markets, manage quality and consolidate product supply.

Principal Agriculture Officer (North) Paula Tuione said training is also provided for the cluster groups on farm management principles and sustainable farming practices.

Currently, there are rice, cocoa, yaqona, dalo and vanilla cluster groups in the Northern Division.

