Fire Destroys Jack’s Garments

Caption: Jack’s Garment building in flames. Photo: KALVEEN PRAKASH/FACEBOOK.

By ANA SOVA

Jack’s Garments situated behind Jack’s of Fiji retail shop along Baker Lane in Nadi has been destroyed after a fire broke out at 10am this morning.

Luckily, firefighters managed to control the flames from spreading to nearby buildings in Nadi Town.

Police confirms six employees are currently receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said all 144 employees were evacuated safely.

She said the cause and cost of damage is yet to be established.