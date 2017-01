Caption: CCTV camera footage showing a young man inside the shop.Photo: WAASHNA KUMAR/FACEBOOK.

By ANA SOVA

No arrests have yet been made on the report of a house and shop break-in which took place in Tomuka, Lautoka between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said investigation on the case is still ongoing.

An unknown person had broken into the property and stole cash and other items.

The video of this break-in is circulating on social media.