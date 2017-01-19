Special treat for Rio boys

Caption: George Gregan with the former Fijian 7s team manager Ropate Kauvesi. PHOTO: LUKE NACEI.

By LUKE NACEI

Former Vodafone Fiji 7s team manager, Ropate Kauvesi was overwhelmed with how the Rio Olympics team were recognised yesterday.

Having said that, Kauvesi on behalf of our rugby 7s gladiators unveiled the team’s plaque at the Sigatoka Walk of Fame.

“It is a huge significant thank you to our father in heaven allowing the opportunities to have this Olympic team remembered. I thank you the Coral Coast 7s organiser for this,” he said.

Kauvesi said having the team in the Walk of Fame along other names was a huge achievement.

“They can’t be here today because of training and some are overseas. I can’t say thank you enough, you know the hard yards been done and Fiji has been through the Wellington Sevens we`ve been there.”

Coral Coast 7s organiser, Jay Whyte said the plaque was to remember the achievements of our rugby 7s team.