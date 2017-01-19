Vodafone Fiji 7s Team to 2017 Wellington and Sydney 7s

The Fiji Rugby Union has released the names of the Vodafone Fiji 7s team that will represent Fiji at the 2017 HSBC World 7s Series in Wellington and Sydney.

The selection sees five players from the Fiji Baabas 7s Team that played in the recent SUDAMERICA Tournament forcing their way into the side.

Mesulame Kunavula and Nacanieli Labalaba will make their debut, while Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani make a return to the side.

Retained from the last leg are Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi. Vatemo Ravouvou who missed out on the first leg of the tournament has also been named in the team.

Vodafone Fiji 7s Coach, Gareth Baber said that the players from the Fiji Baabas 7s team deserved to be selected as they played really well and impressively. He also congratulated the two debutants in the team.

“We believe that we have selected a very good team which has a mixture of experienced and youthful players. I am confident that the team will do well in both tournaments.”

“Some of the senior players are still recovering from injury and will be

considered for the next leg once their rebab has been completed.”

FRU CEO, Mr John O’Connor congratulated the players on their selection.

“I would like to congratulate you on your selection especially the two debutants. However, I would like to remind the team that you face a huge challenge in both tournaments.”

“All eyes will be on the team as you take the field because you now have a new coach. But be reminded that this is the same as any other tournament only a different venue and the game plan does not change. So go out there play to the best of your ability and make Fiji proud.”

The FRU also confirmed that apart from the players undergoing rehab, those that were not selected have been released to play for their clubs in the Coral Coast 7s this weekend.

“This is yet another exciting time for us, as all Fijians are eager to know the Vodafone Fiji 7s representatives for Wellington”, said Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Lal. Vodafone is proud to be the name behind the

team and is supporting them all the way.

“I would like to congratulate all the boys for making it to the Gareth Baber led team bound for New Zealand. Last year was a magnificent year of wins and victories and I encourage our team to keep the momentum going with

their hardwork and commitment as we cheer for you loud and proud.”

“Our best wishes to our Vodafone Fiji 7s team, coach Gareth Baber and the officials.”

“With our partners, we will continue to empower and support the boys through our joint sponsorship to bring more glory for our country.”

The FRU CEO and Vodafone Fiji 7s Coach has urged all Fiji fans to continue to pray and support the team as they finalise their preparations before they depart our shores on Tuesday.

Wellington 7s Preview

Fiji will play against Australia in their first pool match at 10.46am next Saturday before facing Japan at 2.10pm.

Fiji’s last pool match will be against South Africa at 6.18pm next Saturday.

The medal quarterfinals will begin at 11.38am next Sunday while the semifinals will begin at 4.16pm.

The medal final will be held at 7.30pm next Sunday.

The Fiji 7’s team will depart for Wellington next Tuesday.





Pools

POOL A

ENGLAND 7S v PAPUA NEW GUINEA 7S

KENYA 7S v ARGENTINA 7S

POOL B

SOUTH AFRICA 7S v JAPAN 7S

FIJI 7S v AUSTRALIA 7S

POOL C

NEW ZEALAND 7S v SAMOA 7S

USA 7S v FRANCE 7S

POOL D

SCOTLAND 7S v CANADA 7S

WALES 7S v RUSSIA 7S

The Selected players are:

1. Jasa Veremulua

2. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

3. Setareki Bituniyata

4. Nemani Nagusa

5. Kalioni Nasoko

6. Mesulame Kunavula

7. Jerry Tuwai

8. Vatemo Ravouvou

9. Osea Kolinisau (C)

10. Alifereti Veitokani

11. Amenoni Nasilasila

12. Samisoni Viriviri

13. Nacanieli Labalaba

14. Joeli Lutumailagi