All Health Centres Must Have Good Doctor: AG

All health centres must have a doctor at all times says Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to be able to have decentralization of services.

“In those centralized centres, nursing centres and health centres actually need to have doctors as oppose to them simply being serviced by nurses.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji still requires a lot more services in the medical field as many Fijians are still deprived of proper health care. He adds the government has many incentives for those wishing to study in the medical field.