FIJI NATIONAL PROVIDENT FUND ACHIEVES PRACTICAL COMPLETION OF THE FIJI MARRIOTT RESORT

Caption: Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo: I DO FIJI HOLIDAYS/ FACEBOOK.

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of construction works at the new 250-room Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

The construction works was undertaken by Fletcher Building Fiji, who had commenced work on the site on 19th December, 2014.

Under an adjusted program impacted by Tropical Cyclone Winston, works was completed on 20th January, 2017. Subject to the final review of the cost consultant, the FNPF estimated savings of around $10M on the project.

“This is a major milestone for the Momi redevelopment project,” said FNPF Chairman Mr. Ajith Kodagoda. According to Mr. Kodagoda, the project is a critical part of the Fund’s investment rehabilitation and reform program in order to recover members’ funds.

The hotel will be managed by Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), who has already begun their programs of recruitment, training, testing and pre-opening. The Resort will be officially opened at the end of March and is expected to generate some 400 new employment and attract major opportunities for Fiji.

The successful completion of the Resort has been attributed to a strong partnership established between FNPF and Fletcher Building Fiji, a fullyowned subsidiary of Fletcher Pacific, with a shared vision to complete the Momi property befitting Marriott Hotels original and iconic brand within the Marriott International portfolio of hotels.

“We are pleased to have been associated with Fletcher Building Fiji on this project amidst challenges on construction materials and quality and shortage of tradesmen with boom in construction and thriving economic activity over the past 2 years.

The unwavering commitment of both parties and their representatives on the project is highly commendable and the property has received quite a positive feedback from the Marriott leadership team,” Mr Kodagoda said. The FNPF Board and Management with the expertise of Marriott are determined to produce a new experience for a growing tourism portfolio and to contribute to the economy in the creation of job opportunities and hotel inventory.

Marriott International is excited with this new property given its picturesque tropical beaches and friendly people. Fiji has proven to the strong appeal of leisure travelers from Australia and New Zealand, as well as long haul source markets of USA, Continental Europe and Asia and Marriott International is committed to make a presence in this strategic destination on a high note.

The FNPF wishes to advise members of the public to take advantage of the special opening packages that Marriott will offer.

For more information please contact the Public Relations Department on: mediaqueries@fnpf.com.fj or PublicRelations@fnpf.com.fj

