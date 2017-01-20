Fire Investigation Ongoing 

By ANA SOVA

The National Fire Authority (NFA) is still carrying out investigating to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed Jack’s Garment Factory in Nadi Town yesterday.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said their investigators were gathering information and was waiting for the NFA report to determine if there was any element of arson.

Meanwhile, a media statement released by NFA revealed at 10.00am yesterday, Nadi Fire Station received a fire emergency call at Jack’s Garment Factory and immediately responded to the fire call.

Arriving at the scene at 10:02am, the fire team used deliveries of water from the fire trucks to extinguish the fire and managed to stop the fire from destroying the adjacent properties and an old Oregon-timber structured residential building located just two meters away from the factory.

Six fire trucks were engaged to put out the fire, four from the Nadi Fire Station and two fire trucks were engaged from the Lautoka Fire Station.

NFA also acknowledged the support of the other agencies for their timely assistance to control the fire.

Particularly the Nadi Town Council for deploying their 10,000 liters water tank, Airports Fiji Limited for engaging two fire appliances from Nadi Airport and boosting the supply of water to extinguish the fire and the Nadi Police for the good control of traffic and movement of people around the fire incident.