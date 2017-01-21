Sigatoka Rover Dredging Project

The first phase of the dredging works will commence from the river mouth and extend to 0.55kilometers upstream with a total volume of 300,000 cubic meters excavated. This is expected to be completed by May, 2017.

Ministry of Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Jitendra Singh said that the dredging works will have no significant negative environmental impact on the mudflats and reefs and does not pose any major threat to the survival of marine species in the river.

“The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the dredging works at the Sigatoka River was carried out by Corerega Environment Consultants,” PS Singh said.

“The socio economic survey results showed 95% of village and community respondents supporting the development.”

The Ministry of Agriculture also held discussions with the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council and Nahasigatoka Tikina resource owners on January 11, 2017 to brief them on the Project, the EIA Study, and plans for the river dredging works.

The Chairman of the Provincial Council expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive presentation made and the support of the community for the Sigatoka River dredging works.

Mr Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture also visited the site on January 20 to inspect the progress of the Project.