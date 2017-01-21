Tabakaucoro guns for experience

By LUKE NACEI

Pacific Sprint King, Banuve Tabakaucoro is out to gain experience at the Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which is currently underway with its final day.

Playing for the BLK Iron Courage 7s team, the Bauan bullet has scored two tries in the tournament so far.

Tabakaucoro says the competition is a learning experience and he hopes to pick the brains of former national and overseas based reps.

“It’s really tough and these are the top 14 or 16 teams in Fiji and I’d say top teams in the world and playing in a country like Fiji where 7s is the national sport, it’s going to be tough to make it into the national team. So I’m just out here to do my best and focus on what I have to do.”

The former Marist Brothers High School student believes such competition will help him grow in the sport.

“It’s good, For me if I want to make it out far in this sport, I have to have to try and play more in the west where its more hot and go overseas and compete there. It will be an easier transition for me.”

Meanwhile, Germany scored their first win in the tournament after beating BLK Iron Courage team 17-14 in the first Bowl Quarterfinal.

In other bowl quarterfinals, Shangri-La-Fijian Daveta defeated Coastline Roos 14-5, Hong Kong defeated Uprising 22-10, Mcdonald Saunaka defeated Outrigger 26-7.

The Cup final is expected to be held at 4:30pm, today.