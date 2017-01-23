Hospital Grateful for Light Assistance

Left-Right: Mr. Jerold Prasad, Mr. Paul Lal, Mr, Gopal Jadhav, Dr. Arun, Murari, Dr. Jimi Taria, Senior Matron Milika ,Narogo, Mr. Kumaran, Dr.Mara Vukivukiseru. Photo: SUPPLIED

By ANA SOVA

Staffs of the Lautoka Hospital were grateful to Punjas and Narhari Electrical Co. Ltd for donating 40 pieces of Panasonic Hands Free LED Neck Light to the Hospital last Friday.

Hospital’s Consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Jimi Taria said the donated lights had a number of useful applications.

“Its advantage is mainly in, apart from the light quality, is that its hands free, adjustable, light weight & portable,”

“Hanging around the neck, it can assist a nurse or a doctor to do some procedures, administer drugs, etc in a ward at night, without turning on the room lights, disturbing others. Unlike the traditional torch, this one is hands free, which makes the work easier,” Dr. Taria said.

He said when attached around the head, it served as a good head lamp to work in tighter areas for example during surgery, doing gynecological examinations, or examining children.

“So we are very thankful to Punjas for this kind assistance,” Dr. Taria said

Meanwhile, Punjas Group Markerting Manager, Gopal Jadhav said it’s perfect for the clinical practitioners to make use while working at the hospital during night shifts due to its portability.

Punjas are distributors for Panasonic batteries, torches and automotive batteries in Fiji whereas Narhari Electrical Co Ltd is sole importers for the entire Panasonic range.