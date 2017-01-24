All Garment Employees at Work

By ANA SOVA

Employees of Jack’s Garment along Baker Lane in Nadi that was destroyed in a fire last week have been moved into other divisions of Jack’s of Fiji in Nadi and Lautoka.

Jack’s of Fiji General Manager, Avinesh Prasad confirms work is normal and no employee is out of work.

“Workers of Jack’s Garment that are travelling from Lautoka have been circulated to other Jack’s divisions in Lautoka and those in Nadi have been distributed to work in other divisions in Nadi,”

“This is the step we’ve taken before we find an interim solution,” Mr. Prasad said.

Quick action by the National Fire Authority and other agencies, particularly Airports Fiji Limited and Nadi Town Council prevented the fire from spreading.

Investigation on the cause of fire is still ongoing.