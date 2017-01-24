Baulevu Road gets attention

Baulevu road undergoes major rehabilitation work by Fulton Hogan Hiways. Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji Roads Authority’s efforts to improve the unsealed road network continues with work now underway on the Baulevu Road where a Fulton Hogan Hiways crew of ten are repairing 4 and a half kilometres of the Baulevu Road, according to FHH Construction Manager Mark Burns.

Baulevu Road will be undergoing two phases of rehabilitation with the first phase currently in progress, which includes ripping out existing material, grading and reshaping of the road and smoothening the road with a roller.

“The first phase is pothole reduction and the second phase of the rehabilitation will start after the design finalization by the Fiji Roads Authority,” he said.

“Residents will benefit from this road rehabilitation as they will have a safe and smoother ride after the road has been upgraded; compared to the old status which had excessive potholes,” said Mr Burns.

Bau Levu is 10 kilometres away from Nausori town and off the Kings Road. It serves more than 1,000 residents, which includes Kasavu village, Natoaika and Naganivatu villages, farming settlements and four schools.

Baulevu Road work is on-going with further upgrades planned for March 2017 to deal with drainage and sealing.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.