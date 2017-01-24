CRUISING AND RACING YACHTS FROM ACROSS THE SOUTH PACIFIC ARE HEADING TO THE 34th MUSKET COVE FIJI REGATTA.

Sailors from around the Pacific and beyond are already signaling their intention to be part of the
legendary Musket Cove Fiji Regatta, which will be staged from September 15-20 this year.
Such is the interest in this spectacularly colourful event, that organizers’ are confident the fleet size will
exceed last year’s record of 101.
This will be the 34th running of the regatta, which is sailed out of Musket Cove Island Resort and
Marina, an idyllic destination located on Malolo Lailai Island and amid the beautiful Mamanuca
Islands west of Nadi.
The region is widely recognized as being the sunniest in the entire South Pacific.
Musket Cove Fiji Regatta is famous for its traditional, warm hospitality, excellent racing and a “Fun
Factor” that remains on “high” from start to finish. The program is simple: sail by day and party by
night.
Among the many highlights during the week are the fancy dress Pirates’ Day set on nearby
Beachcomber Island, the Musket Olympics, off-the-beach HobieCat racing, plus post-race parties and
beach barbecues at the Musket Cove Yacht Club’s Island Bar.
For the sailors, the signature event on the water is the 20 nautical mile Round Malolo Lailai Race
which starts and finishes adjacent to Musket Cove Resort.
Each year, many “landlubbers” also visit the island to experience the exciting atmosphere that
accompanies Musket Cove Fiji Regatta. Musket Cove Island Resort offers special accommodation
packages for the week.
The majority of competing yachts lie at anchor just off the resort, however some berths at the island
marina and set moorings, are available. It is suggested that owners wanting to secure a marina berth or
mooring should book early.
For more information about the event, email Patrick mcyc@musketcovefiji.com or call +679 666 2215
ext 253.
MUSKET COVE FIJI