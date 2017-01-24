Naholo Inspired Me: Kunavula

Mesulame Kunavula pictured with a relative at the Nadi International Airport before flying out to Wellington with the National Fiji 7s team. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

At form five he dropped out of school, staying at home in the village with no employment the future seemed bleak for Mesulame Kunavula.

But there was one thing he could hold onto, his golden ticket out of unemployment, the one thing that most young men from the Vanua o Nakuruvarua did best, play rugby.

The Nadroumai native from Nadroga was one of the two latest inclusions into the Fiji Sevens National Men’s side, alongside Malolo speedster, Nacanieli Labalaba.

Kunavula said if there was someone that inspired him, it was Fijian born New Zealand Union Rugby Player and Highlanders Wing, Waisake Naholo.

He is a close cousin of Naholo’s father, Aporosa Naholo.

“I know Naholo’s background, we’re relatives and I know the struggle he’s been through with his family before he went to complete his studies in New Zealand and before he became what he is today,”

“I come from an average family too, I’ve struggled a lot too and Naholo inspires me that if I have the talent than I can achieve that too so I worked hard,” Kunavula said.

The former Lomaiwai Secondary School student said after leaving form five he started playing for the village rugby team, Tovolea then joined the Nadroga Under 20 team before playing for the Fiji Warriors.

“I then was selected into the Fiji Babas this year and upon returning I never dreamt I would be selected into the National 7s side and I’m very thankful to God for giving me this opportunity,” Kunavula said.

The 21 year old looks forward to playing for his family and country.

“I will be playing alongside very experienced and talented players and I have so much respect for them but I look forward to proving myself and the potential I have. I want to make my parents proud,” Kunavula said.