Wild Tiger in Fiji

Satendra Prakash of Batanikama, Labasa was all excited to learn about the newly arrived Wild Tiger Rum of India from Ashwin Sumer at the Prouds Duty Free store in the international departures lounge. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

For the first time India’s premium rum, Wild Tiger Rum will be sold in Fiji.

It is available exclusively through the Prouds Duty Free Stores (DFS) featured at the arrivals and departures section of Nadi International Airport.

Prouds DFS manager, Ashwin Chand said the Wild Tiger Rum was gaining huge popularity amongst international travelers.

“Available in 700ml striped bottles since December 2016, the Wild Tiger Rum is retailing at FJ$47.85 per bottle and $89 for two bottles,” Mr. Chand added.

Produced in Kerala state of Southern India, he said Wild Tiger Rum was not only unique in terms of its avant-garde packaging but also for the liquid inside.

“Wild Tiger is India’s first rum to be produced from a blend of molasses and cane juice, giving it enticing aromatic notes and depth in flavour,”

“One of the most distinctive aspects of the Wild Tiger’s packaging is the different stripe designs of each bottle which ensures that no two bottle designs are alike, making each bottle unique to its owner or gift recipient,” Mr. Chand said.

By this virtue it makes this a default special edition of sorts and ideally suited for Travel Retail.

The brand has been conceptualized and is owned by Indian drinks entrepreneur Gautom Menon who is very passionate about the welfare and survival of wild tigers in India.

As a part of its core corporate social responsibility policy, the brand donates 10 percent profits towards Tiger Conservation in South India where they have set up their own non-profit initiative called Wild Tiger Foundation (WTF).

The Foundation works with other established wildlife establishments and prominent tiger experts to save tigers and its habitat in Southern India.