Hundreds Flock Marriot Recruitment

By ANA SOVA

Hundreds of applicants turned out at The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa in Nadi on Tuesday to attend the walk-in interview for the newly completed Fiji Marriot Resort located in Momi Bay, Sigatoka.

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) was pleased to announce last week the successful completion of construction works at the new 250-room five-star resort.

The Resort will be officially opened at the end of March and is expected to generate some 400 new employments and attract major opportunities for Fiji.

Trying her luck, Seini Qalilawa travelled right from Valelevu in Suva to attend the interview.

The 18 year old was vying for a front office position.

“Looking at the amount of people that have turned out today and considering that I don’t have any hotel experience I’m quiet worried about how my interview result will turn out but I’m hoping to get selected,” Seini said.

The young Tailevu lass from Vanuadina, Tokatoka said she was excited at the possibility of working in a five star resort.

“It would be a great experience, an exciting opportunity if I get selected,” Seini said.

Meanwhile, 21 year old Ronish Rao travelled all the way from Veisaru, Ba to attend the interview.

The 21 year old said he was applying for a chef position.

“I’m just trying my luck and I hope to get selected,” Rao said.

The construction works of the resort was undertaken by Fletcher Building Fiji, who had commenced work on the site on 19th December, 2014.

Under an adjusted program impacted by Tropical Cyclone Winston, works was completed on 20th January, 2017.

Subject to the final review of the cost consultant, the FNPF estimated savings of around $10M on the project.

FNPF Chairman, Ajith Kodagoda said this was a major milestone for the Momi redevelopment project.

According to Mr. Kodagoda, the project was a critical part of the Fund’s investment rehabilitation and reform program in order to recover members’ funds.

The hotel will be managed by Marriott International.

The successful completion of the Resort has been attributed to a strong partnership established between FNPF and Fletcher Building Fiji, a fully owned subsidiary of Fletcher Pacific, with a shared vision to complete the Momi property befitting Marriott Hotels original and iconic brand within the Marriott International portfolio of hotels.

Mr Kodagoda said they were pleased to have been associated with Fletcher Building Fiji on this project amidst challenges on construction materials and quality and shortage of tradesmen with boom in construction and thriving economic activity over the past two years.

“The unwavering commitment of both parties and their representatives on the project is highly commendable and the property has received quite a positive feedback from the Marriott leadership team,” he said.

The FNPF Board and Management with the expertise of Marriott are determined to produce a new experience for a growing tourism portfolio and to contribute to the economy in the creation of job opportunities and hotel inventory.

Marriott International is excited with this new property given its picturesque tropical beaches and friendly people.

FNPF wished to advise members of the public to take advantage of the special opening packages that Marriott will offer.