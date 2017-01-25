Naca Makes Dad Proud

By ANA SOVA

The inclusion of Nacanieli Labalaba into the Fiji National Sevens Men’s side to play in the Wellington and Sydney Sevens has made his father very proud.

The Malolo speedster is the latest inclusion alongside Fiji Babarians teammate, Mesulame Kunavula.

Malakai Vitilau along with family members saw his son off at the Nadi International Airport as he flew out to Wellington with the Sevens team on Tuesday.

The 60 year old said he was very happy and thanked God for what he has done for his son.

“When he started out in the Malolo team I was always urging him to work hard so that one day he could wear the white jumper,” Mr. Vitilau said.

The former hotel worker said he would go out to watch in any tournament Labalaba played in regardless if it was in Viti Levu or Vanua Levu.

“My son is going to wear the white jersey this weekend. I’m really proud of his achievement, the whole family is,” Mr. Vitilau said.

Meanwhile, Labalaba who is from Solevu in Malolo, Nadroga said he never dreamt that he would one day play for the national team.

“I was schooling in the Fiji National University then I just stopped wanting to go to school and came back to the Village. I played for Malolo in the B Division then I played for the Fiji Babas but I never dreamt I would one day get here,” Labalaba said.

“But then God’s plan for our lives is always better than the plans we make and I believe it is him that brought me to this level of my career.”

The former Maharishi Sanatan College student said he was ready to play for his country.

Labalaba is related to former Fiji Rugby Union Player, Sunia Banuve.