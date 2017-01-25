Ratuvuki Paves Way

The 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club team in Australia. Photo: SUPPLIED

By LUKE NACEI

When people come together around vision they can complete things.

And this is exactly what Ratu Peni Ratuvuki of Savusavu in Vanua Levu did to help assist youths of Savusavu.

Ratuvuki had a vision for these talented local rugby boys who have much to deliver in the field of rugby.

He is the coach of a rugby team called the 3D Nararo Fiji Water Rugby Club a team which is now playing in Melbourne, Australia.

Speaking to this newspaper from Melbourne, Australia via email Mr Ratuvuki expressed how happy he was for team.

He said the boys were to prove their worth locally before they could go overseas.

“I have got a vision for the talented players in Fiji especially for them to play locally and if they prove themselves locally and if they are good than I will take them overseas and try and secure some contract for them since I have been in contact with couple of club representative and officials,” Ratuvuki said.

Ratuvuki in August 2007 received his Permanent Residence (PR) in Australia and later became an Australian citizen in 2010.

He said at first when the news of playing overseas circulated his village the youths were not interested at all until he bought jerseys for the boys.

“So whenever I came to the village I told the boys in my village that opportunity to go and play overseas is there. The players in my village were not motivated or moved by what I told them,”

“I got the boys to come to Australia by putting together an invitation letter for them to come and participate in October 2016 and played and Bendigo Gold 7’s which they won the plate final by defeating a Melbourne Rebel Selection side in semis and defeat the Melbourne Fijian 7’s in the plate final.”

“God has called me to work with these players in order for them to play and at the same time be a good ambassador for the gospel of Jesus Christ wherever they go and participate.

Ratuvuki said their group is mainly consisted of young boys as young as 18- 20 years.

“The boys are here until all their papers are done than they will return and for the time being they have the legal rights to work and live here indefinitely.

“We have also secured a local club (Endeavor Hills) to play for this season. The club is also providing for their accommodation and employment,” he said.

Meanwhile, a player in the club Jone Vuli of Navuniasi Naitasiri said he was grateful to God for the opportunity.

“I can’t say how happy I am to be part of this team. I have always dreamt of playing overseas and God has opened doors for me and my fellow colleagues in places I can expand my knowledge in something I love doing the most which is playing rugby,” he said.

“All in all it is God that we give the glory to, we wouldn’t have made it without him our job, the club and the accommodations we are in now is through God alone and for that we give him the glory.”

The side so far has won the 2016 Bendigo Plate and also the Darwin Hottest 7’S Bowl finals 2017.

They are now looking forward to the Hamilton Whes 7s Tournament in New South Wales next fortnight.