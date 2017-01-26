  LTA Monitors Bau Tikina Detour

Caption: LTA enforcement officers using portable weighbridges ensure that the Bau Tikina Road is protected from overloaded vehicles.

Enforcement officers from the Land Transport Authority have been deployed to monitor motorists using the new detour on Bau Tikina Road, LTA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Aptinko Vaurasi said.

He said LTA was working closely with the Fiji Roads Authority and Fulton Hogan Hiways, and LTA officers have set up operations at strategic locations that ensure maximum coverage of vehicles using the new detour through Raralevu village and Vuci settlement.

“We need to keep in mind that the road goes through communal settlements so motorists please be mindful of the villagers on the roads, the children and animals when you’re passing along,” Mr Vaurasi added.

Mr Vaurasi added LTA would ban any vehicle that carries goods weighing over 18 tonnes, the maximum weight allowed to travel through the new detour.

“We are set up before the bridge and before the detour, and working both ends of the road, so we ensure that all vehicles travelling through adheres to the maximum weight allowed,” Mr Vaurasi said.

“Overweight vehicles can either offload and pass, or return to where they came from with their goods,” he said.

The alternative route was opened to the public after a landslide resulting from December’s Tropical Depression 04 damaged a section of the Kings Road.

According to Mr Vaurasi, LTA teams are now working three shifts, on a 24-hour basis.

“We have been on site since Saturday (January 7) and have been out to inspect the different bypasses into the area, so this factor has also been taken into consideration in our strategic setup,” he said.

Mr Vaurasi acknowledged the cooperation of drivers as to date, a total of 262 heavy goods vehicles have been weighed on site and were found compliant.

Mr Vaurasi said the operation would continue for at least a few more months.