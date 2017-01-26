Police Warns Against Trend

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force has requested members of the public to be aware of a trend whereby vulnerable vehicle owners are robbed after being stopped by an unknown person.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said four cases have been reported in the Lautoka area whereby an unknown person would stop a passing vehicle alerting the driver that something was wrong.

“Once the driver gets off the vehicle, two to three men would run to the vehicle and take whatever is inside and these would range from personal to electronic items,” Ms Naisoro said.

She warned as investigations are continuing they request members of the public to take note of this crime trend and be vigilant.

Anyone who has information that could assist Police is also requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.