Prouds Celebrate Year of the Rooster

Customers taking advantage of the Chinese New Year Specials Prouds Downtown Nadi had to offer. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By ANA SOVA

The Prouds Downtown Nadi Store was hyped in celebration of the Chinese New Year this year with specials, draws, door prizes, and Chinese entertainment.

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is the most important traditional holiday in China.

Each year an animal is assigned using the classification scheme, the Chinese zodiac, in a repeating twelve-year cycle and this is year is the Year of the Rooster.

Motibhai Group Manager Public Relations and Corporate Marketing, Shalendra Prasad said although in Fiji the Chinese New Year may be celebrated at a smaller scale they were happy to have been one of the first outlets to initiate such a celebration for their Chinese customers over the years.

“All our customers are very important to us and the Chinese customers are definitely not an exception,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said while they had many Chinese customers who have lived in Fiji for many years, many even being born here, they we’re also seeing a huge influx of Chinese tourists in the country.

“We want to give them a home away from home feeling and make them feel comfortable in a foreign land which is thousands of miles away from their homeland,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said in celebration they’ve invited basically every Chinese customer they have in Nadi and also had the pleasure of serving new Chinese customers including tourists.

“China is the largest emerging market for Fiji tourism and we are happy to be able to provide a world-class shopping experience for them at our various outlets situated at towns and cities, resorts and duty-free stores at the arrivals and departures of the new-look Nadi International Airport,” Mr. Prasad said.

He said Prouds thanked all the inbound tour operators who worked tirelessly to market Fiji as a destination in such key emerging markets as with China definitely leading in numbers.

“All these events are our small contribution towards enhancing the visitor experience and complementing the hard work of our inbound tour stakeholders as well,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Prouds chain of stores is run by a Motibhai Group Company, Stinson Pearce Limited.