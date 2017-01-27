Celebrate 2017 Year of the Rooster with PANDORA

A prominent member of the Nadi Chinese Community, Dr. Raymond Fong and Genevieve Maharaj pictured checking out the Chinese New Year PANDORA designs at Prouds Downtown Nadi. Photo: LUKE NACEI.

By ANA SOVA

In celebration of the Chinese Year or the Spring Festival, Prouds Fiji has added special designs to its PANDORA collection.

Continuing PANDORA’s annual tradition of creating a special design to celebrate Chinese New Year, Prouds added a gorgeous Chinese Lion Dance charm which brings luck to the wearer, an adorable Rooster charm to celebrate the Year of the Rooster and a Chinese Junk Ship known for its durability and versatility on sea voyages.

These designs are available at Prouds Fiji outlets nationwide.

The Chinese New Year is the most celebrated traditional festival for the Chinese community around the world.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, 2017 is the Year of the Rooster and will begin on 28th January 2017.

The rooster symbolizes the dawn and awakening and people born under this sign are said to be brave, loyal and hardworking.