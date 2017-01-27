Law to Safeguard Loss of Culture

From L-R: The Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta is guided through a display at Navoci Village. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

The people of Nakovacake in Navoci Village, Nadi have been reassured that the proposed Village By-Law is to protect the iTaukei people and culture.

The law, which is in draft form, is prepared by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

It will act, as a policing tool in everyday village life in respect to village, civil or criminal laws and ensure communities live harmoniously with each other.

Speaking to villagers during the Nakovacake Day on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta said there’s no denying that a lot of foreign cultures have penetrated into villages along with its influence positive or otherwise.

“The negative influence and impact that it has brought about has really challenged and shaken the foundation of the real way of life of the iTaukei people and thus this by-law will protect us and our future generations,” Mr. Waibuta said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary also shared a new vision of the Ministry.

“The vision is A Prosperity Vanua for Better Fiji (‘Na Sautu ni Vanua, Na Viti Vinaka‘) which is also the foundation of the service provision that the Itaukei Affairs is heading towards for the next three years,” Mr. Waibuta said.

He said the new vision came about at the beginning of this year after the iTaukei Affairs had a meeting in Davutukia, Nadroga to discuss new plans for their service provision.

“It has been clearly documented that the iTaukei people do not rely heavily on the knowledge learnt from school but from wisdom from traditional practices of our forefathers passed down to us,” Mr. Waibuta said.

He reiterated that a better Fiji could only be achieved if the land and its people were prosperous but the people could only be prosperous if there’s a clear and strong leadership in the villages.