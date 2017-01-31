USP Hosts 2017 Orientation Week

Students during the USP Orientation Week in 2016. Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji’s Minister of Education, Heritage & Arts and National Archives of Fiji, Dr Mahendra Reddy will be officially opening The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Orientation Week for its first-year students at the Laucala Campus on 30 January 2017.

An annual event in USP’s calendar, Orientation Week is designed to help new students transition into university life. This year’s event will see more than 3,500 first-year students gather at Laucala Campus from 30 January to 4 February.

The Opening Ceremony, which will begin at 9am, will see the participation of Government Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of various international, regional and non-government organisations, representatives from the business sector and other University stakeholders.

A range of activities have been planned to help familiarise new students with the services available at USP. These students will get the opportunity to meet the different faculty staff, attend faculty orientation sessions, seek academic guidance and register for courses.

Prospective students will also be paired with second or third year ‘buddy’ student under the First-Year Experience (FYE) programme operated by USP’s Campus Life Department. The new students will be given a guided tour of Laucala Campus by their buddies, as part of the transitional process.

During the week-long programme, students will receive an orientation kit which will include an orientation guide, faculty information and brochures from sponsors and stakeholders.

Faculties and Sections will also be conducting workshops to assist students with the transition.

In addition to that, a team from the Ministry of Health will be carrying out a blood drive, which is a held every year as part of the orientation week programme.

Similar programmes will be organised at various regional campuses in USP’s 12 member countries.