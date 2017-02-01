Smith and Pacific Reach Form Joint Venture

Shown here (Sitting) is Sangeeta Rubine with Standing (L-R) George Rubine and Geoffrey Smith. The Rubine’s are Directors of Pacific Reach Ltd. Mr Smith and Pacific Reach have recently formed a joint venture.

Former CEO and Head of News at Fiji Television, Geoffrey Smith and leading public relations company, Pacific Reach, have formed a joint venture.

This is to provide a “wide range of communication services to Fiji and the region,” according to Pacific Reach Managing Director, George Rubine.

Mr. Smith said that his extensive 19 years with Fiji TV has given him a strong communications base and now it was time to broaden his career through the joint venture.

“There is very little doubt in my mind that Pacific Reach is among the best public relations company in the region and combining our skills and knowledge will be of benefit to those who need improved communications,” said Mr. Smith.

“Pacific Reach has extensive experience with major companies and NGOs in both Fiji and the region as public relations specialists, developing and implementing communication strategies. With Geoff on board we open another dimension of service to our clients,” said Mr. Rubine

Mr. Smith is expected to begin working with Pacific Reach from the first of next month.