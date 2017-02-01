Smuggling into prisons through taxis

LTA’s Acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi. Photo: SUPPLIED

“We will take strong disciplinary action against any taxi driver who knowingly assists anyone smuggling illegal items into prisons,” says LTA’s Acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi

Mr. Vaurasi was commenting on a growing concern that taxi drivers or their passengers are using the taxi for this illegal activity.

“The process is simple. The taxi drives by the prison, the illegal item is thrown from the taxi over the prison fence – the taxi then speeds away miminising the chance of arrest for those responsible,” he said.

“ This is a serious matter. The item could be food or it could be some sort of weapon or even drugs. PSV permit holders and drivers must remember that we have issued permits to them for the sole purpose of providing safe and legal public transport service to people.

“On the whole taxi drivers are honest hard working people who provide an excellent service for the people. But we do expect them, like any good citizens, to report any illegal activities to the police.

“Again, be warned, those breaking the law will be dealt with harshly,” Mr. Vaurasi said. We are working with the Police and Fiji Corrections Service to charge those involved in this criminal act.”