Digicel Smile Sim launched in the West

Digicel Fiji CEO Darrell McLean (centre) with staffs at Digicel shop in Nadi yesterday. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By LUKE NACEI

After successfully launching the Smile Sim in the Northern division last year, Digicel Fiji has yet again done the same for the people in the west.

This new service will enable its loyal customers both in the Western and Northern division to make calls to friends and relatives on other networks, landlines and internationally for 21cents per unit.

Speaking at the official launching at the Digicel store in Nadi town, the CEO Darrell McLean said this initiative is not available all over Fiji.

“This is not available everywhere in Fiji it is only available in the West and the North and it is a very special price plan. Our research and feedback from our customers are showing that this is going to be extremely important,” Mr McLean said.

He said the mobile network (Digicel Fiji) doesn’t penalise its customers from having other networks to call. Therefore through the Smile plan can be used for any network.

“Smile plan is all about getting free credit for any network any single day of the week. Every single day from just three dollars you just top up to call not just any network but internationally as well,”

“So when you top up by three dollars you get six dollars credit, that six dollars can be used for any network. You can use your free credit to call any landline, and 10 destinations around the world including Australia and New Zealand from just three dollars” he said.

Mr McLean said this initiative was one of their long term goals.

He also said that the Smile plan was also invented to help people recover from the Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

“We are really proud with the step that we are taking and it is something that we have been working on for a long time. The demand has been very strong and the interest has been great and progressively we will roll this out to new parts,” he said.