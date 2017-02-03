Naviti Staff Out to Support Our Boys

Pictured at the Nadi International Airport Departures are the eight staff of The Naviti Resort. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

When the Vodafone Fiji Sevens team march to the Allianz Stadium in Sydney this weekend to begin their campaign against Samoa they will witness a huge crowd of our local fans present to cheer them up.

Having said that, Eight staff of The Naviti Resort, in Sigatoka left our shores this morning for Sydney to show their support for the 7s team.

Resort Sales and Wedding Coordinator, Nunia Letewale said the trip was something they had planned since last year.

“The Sydney 7s took place for the first time last year and we discussed that it would be great that at the same time this year the eight of us could all go and watch the tournament,” Ms Letewale said.

She said their travelling costs were individually raised.

“The preparation for this trip has been exciting and much anticipated for, we will be holidaying in Sydney for two weeks,” Ms Letewale said.

She also said they wanted to wish our sevens players well before they begin their do or die battle.

“We just want to tell them that nothing is impossible and that God will guide them during the game. We will be cheering “Go Fiji Go!” from the Stadium,” Ms Letewale said.

The Vodafone Fijiians are the top seed for Pool B where they face France, Wales and Samoa.

Their first Poll match is schedule to kick off at 10:36am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Fijiana will play against Ireland in its first pool match at 1:14pm on Friday.