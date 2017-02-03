Teams Challenged

Southern Division 2 takes on PSRU at the Fiji POlice Interformation 7s. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Commissioner of Police in opening the Police Interformation Sevens Tournament used national 7s rep and current serving police officer SC Joeli Lutumailagi as an example of what dedication could achieve.

The tournament was opened by Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho this afternoon at the Nasova Grounds.

The two day tournament will see teams from the Southern, Western, Eastern, Northern, Police Special Response Unit and Headquarters battle it out for top honours.

Brigadier General Qilliho said he wants to see the Fiji Police team regain the formidable form it was once known for in the local 7s scene.

“We have the ability to dominate the local 7s scene the way it was before; however it is going to take a lot of hard work and commitment to get us back there”.

Following the two day tournament a national Police 7s team will be selected to represent the institution in local tournaments.

Making reference to the achievements of speedster SC Lutumailagi in the Wellington 7s last weekend, the head of the institution said this was also possible for any of his officers.

“Last weekend my focus was on Lutumailagi’s performance and it made me proud to be the Commissioner of Police when I saw one of my officers out run the one deemed to be the fastest, South Africa’s Senatla and for me was the icing on the cake for the entire tournament”.

“Lutumailagi is just like you, a police officer, if he can stamp his name in the international arena, so can anyone of you!”

The tournament finals will be held tomorrow.

FIJI POLICE FORCE