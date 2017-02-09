Council Gritty On Transit Works

By ANA SOVA

The Nadi Town Council is trying to engage members of the Nadi Community as much as possible as it continues works to transition Nadi town to Nadi City.

The Council is working closely with the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment on the process on behalf of Nadi.

Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Dinning said Council has had the opportunity to review the public submissions received as part of the public consultation process.

“Those submissions have been summarised and both council and the consultant working with council have expressed their opinions on those submissions in a report through the Local Government Committee,” Mr. Dinning said.

He said the Council’s response to the report will be put to Government and the Council will await the outcome of that report.

Strategic Direction

As part of the development process, the Council is also looking at reviewing its strategic direction.

“In doing this we are arranging community meetings with residents in the 3 Council Wards asking people to make submissions about what they think of the future of Nadi town as it progresses and how do they think it can be improved,” Mr. Dinning said.

He said the Council was hoping to change from its current vision, mission and goals to something that the community had more ownership and feedback into.

The overall mission is “To be Fiji’s most livable City”.

Meanwhile, the current infrastructure in Nadi Town and surrounding areas according to Mr. Dinning still had a long way to go to transitioning to Nadi City.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in terms of calling it Nadi City, it may not look a lot different than what Nadi Town looks like in 12 months but as we progress it and it has a badge name called Nadi City that starts to elevate the community and overall expectations to a higher level. But we’ve got to start somewhere,” he said.

Roads

Mr. Dinning said the Council was also in the process of working with Fiji Roads Authority to identify what the priorities were for 2017/18, 2018/19 up to 2020 in terms of road works infrastructure requirements in the Nadi area.

“This includes roads, footpaths and lighting. Probably 35 to 40 areas need urgent attention, and that excludes areas that might come into the city boundary once the area expands,” Mr. Dinning said.

Flooding

The Council is also working on minimizing the impact of any future flooding.

“There will always be flooding which will affect the area and may impact on the works towards developing Nadi City, we won’t be able stop flooding but we can try and manage it and minimize the impact,” Mr. Dinning said.

The Council has done significant work and reporting with overseas agencies in relation to flooding studies and flood control proposals.

“The last report that I saw was dated June 2016 and that went back to the Ministry of Agriculture, I haven’t caught up with what’s happening since then but we will wait for the Ministry to tell us the steps to take from here on,” Mr. Dinning said.

Other Developments

The Council has also called for Expression of Interest for the redevelopment of the Bus Stand, the Namaka Market and Nadi Town Market.

“There’s more than $4 million worth of works to be done on the Namaka Market,” Mr. Dinning said.

He said the Council has also called for an expression of interest to see about the re-development of the site where the building in which the town council office is located at Nadi Main Street.

“Where we are currently located is a prime commercial site, more so than a service centre site so it would be logical to move this to another site and then redevelop this as major retail and commercial area,”

“That’s something for the future to be discussed,” Mr. Dinning said.

He said the re-development plans could also extend to Prince Charles Park.

Mr. Dinning said there was also something else to consider when Nadi becomes a City and that was whether there was a need for a “city hall”.