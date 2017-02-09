Council Question Dialysis Costs

By ANA SOVA

The Consumer Council of Fiji is questioning the difference in costs of kidney dialysis treatment provided by Northern Dialysis Center in Labasa and the Kidney Foundation of Fiji.

This comes to light following numerous complaints received by the Council from kidney dialysis patients on the high cost of treatment provided to them.

The Council has noted that the Ministry of Health was not subsidizing the cost of the treatment or financially assisting either of the kidney dialysis centers.

Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Premila Kumar said however we cannot help but note the difference in prices charged by the two organizations providing the same treatment.

“If Northern Dialysis Center of Labasa can charge $150 per treatment, then how come the Kidney Foundation of Fiji, charges $250?”

“Such costs simply mean a saving of $300 per week if one is getting 3 treatments per week in Labasa when compared to same treatment being provided by the Kidney Foundation – a non-profit organization,” Ms Kumar said.

She said a patient has to fork out $750 per week in Viti Levu whereas a patient in Vanua Levu pays only $450.

“For any kidney patient or their family, it is financially crippling to fork out such large sum of money just to be in good health every week,” Ms Kumar said.

She said the Council understands fundraising for Kidney Foundation started in 2008 and they received funding from the Indian High Commission, Australian High Commission, the New Zealand High Commission plus other good Samaritan from the private sector.

Ms Kumar adds Kidney Foundation also receives international patients who pay 2.6 times more as compared to local patients and yet they were not able to reduce the cost of dialysis.

“Since Kidney Foundation of Fiji is a non-profit organization, and over the years funded by donors and good Samaritans, it is high time they informed the public why their cost of treatment is more. Consumers must understand why the treatment remains costly,” she said.

Ms Kumar said however, they do commend the work of the two organizations who were providing this important service but Kidney Foundation needs to ensure that the treatment charges were affordable by reducing their overhead costs.

She said the Council welcomed the Ministry of Health’s thoughts towards reducing the cost of dialysis treatment.