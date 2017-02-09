Nadi Football President To Resign

By LUKE NACEI

The Nadi Football president Naveenda Goundar will resign from his position as president this month.

Mr Goundar confirmed to this newspaper that he will be handing in his resignation during the associations Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is schedule to happen this month.

While speaking to this newspaper Goundar said he was delighted to be part of a dynamic team.

“Nadi is a very good football team and my years with Nadi has been really enjoying,” he said.

Goundar said him handing in his resignation is due to personal reasons.

“It nothing big, it’s just that I need to spend more time with my family now I have grandchildren which I need to spend more time with.

“I will always show my support for the team,” he said.

The outgoing president has been serving the team for the last four years. His service with the team has made them achieve and win big tournaments.

This he says was the major highlights for him.

“During my president with the Nadi team, they have won three Pacific Cup titles, two Fiji Facts, one National League and the Champion of the Champion title for the first time ever,” he said.

Goundar was well known for his lethal right boot and is well documented in an incident where his powerful volley led to a fractured hand of a Rewa goalie.

He was part of the champion Nadi team which ruled the soccer fraternity in the late 70’s and early 90’s. Incidentally, it was in his reign as the President of Nadi F.C. that brought the glory days to the Nadi Soccer.

Under his leadership from 1995, Nadi managed to win the Fiji Fact, Battle of the Giants and Girmit Tourney. In addition to that, Nadi team also were triumphant in the National League and Inter-District Tournament.

The 59 year old has foreseen a good feature for the Green Machines.

“Nadi will become better and better with many young talented soccer reps representing the team.

He said the side has much to offer this season.

After successfully retaining the Pacific Cup on their home soil last year, the Jet Setters have set eyes to end their 14 year drought by winning next year’s (2017) Inter District Championship (IDC).

“It is now the teams aim to try and get hold of the IDC trophy, we had senior players playing for the season, our senior boys have worked very hard and I applaud them for their efforts.”

He said 2016 was challenging yet tremendous year for them in terms of football development for the youngsters fielded in the team.

“We had many young players who were playing in the league like Afraz Ali who is the student of Nadi Muslim College, but we plan to improve from that as well. Some of the young players include Mataiasi Toga, Maki Nasova and Patrick Wise.

Nadi are the current holder of the Fiji Fact, Pacific Cup and Champion versus Champion title.

Goundar has thanked all those who have been behind the success of Nadi Football team throughout his leadership.

He also thanked the co-sponsors like Jacks Handicraft and other sponsors.

Meanwhile, Goundar has also confirmed that a new coach will be named after their AGM on February 6.