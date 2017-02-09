Nakovacake Trust Works At Uplifting Vanua

Representatives of the Nakovacake Development Trust present a report outcome of their survey to the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Saimoni Waibuta. Photo: SUPPLIED.

By ANA SOVA

The Nakovacake Development Trust is hoping to decrease the rate of unemployment in the Vanua o Nakovacake which compromises of the two villages Navoci and Namotomoto.

The Trust is taking this bold move after a team carried out a nationwide survey to ascertain the welfare and status, progress and needs for the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) registered members of the Vanua o Nakovacake.

The survey carried out in both villages found a 51 per cent of unemployment rate compared to only 49 per cent that of employment.

In Navoci there were a total of 204 unemployed villagers while in Namotomoto there was a total of 321 unemployed villagers accordingly, the survey showed.

Secretary of the Trust, Anare Naivutevute said the survey showed a there has been a rapid increase rate, high number of school drop-outs and a great number of people still unemployed.

“This survey was very crucial in highlighting a way forward to improve, rehabilitate and lift up the standard of assistance that could be given to the Vanua,” Mr. Naivutevute said.

He said they hope to decrease this rate of unemployment through utilization of available resources on creation of unemployment opportunities and boosting their education assistance sector.

The survey also found 944 villagers have been registered under the VKB while 1091 have not.

Mr. Naivutevute said education was always an area lacking development in most land owning units in Fiji and they were no exception.

“The Nakovacake 2017 social development plan focuses a lot on educating our beneficiaries in all areas of expertise to be able to work towards developing the Nakovacake resources,”

“This is also a great area of investment for Nakovacake as it continues to support the move forward, to invest in its people and create better opportunities for members,” he said.

Mr. Naivutevute said the survey team worked tirelessly through interviewing the beneficiaries from house to house for many days and sacrificed long hours in order to get an accurate ground level assessment to obtain correct facts and figures and status of their people.

Meanwhile, the survey findings has assisted the Nakovacake Trust compile a 10 pillars of Nakovacake social and economic development.

Mr. Naivutevute said out of the lease money invested for the last 10 years the Nakovacake Development Trust were able to establish a organisation structure and secure few properties which will help the future generation for business investment.