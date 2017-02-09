Police Commends Seabus Crew

By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force has commended operator of Tavewa Seabus and Coralview Resort Owner, Don Bruce and his crew.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the quick action by Mr. Bruce and his Seabus crew resulted in the successful rescue of three people whose boat had capsized during the bad weather spell yesterday.

Commending the support through the Duavata Community Policing initiative, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho said the outcome could have been worse if it wasn’t for Mr Bruce’s willingness to assist.

Ms Naisoro said the three from Vuaki Village,Yasawa were rescued yesterday afternoon as their boat started taking in water as they encountered rough seas at the entrance of the Lautoka Harbour.

She adds with assistance sought from Police in the Western Division, they reached out to the crew of Tavewa Seabus who were able to conduct the successful rescue mission.

“When we are able to work together we can achieve so much more and we are grateful to Mr Bruce and his team who were able to help us as most of our officers was deployed on operations during the periods of flooding yesterday,” Brigadier General Qiliho said.

The three have since returned to their village.