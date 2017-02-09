Road Maintenance Benefit Kalekana Settlement

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew upgrades Kalekana Road. Photo: SUPPLIED

According to resident Josefa Veibose at Kalekana settlement in Lami, their road is now receiving much-needed attention from Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH).

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

The work on the 830-metre stretch of Kalekana Road, located three kilometres from Lami Town, involves improving the existing drainage by means of constructing new water channels, installing new culverts and V drains, and the construction of a new pavement in preparation for a two-coat seal application. A turning circle will be constructed at the end of the road enabling vehicles to turn round.

Mr Veibose said that the road had been so bad that taxis were reluctant to come in and it was not road-worthy enough for buses to navigate through.

“It has been a struggle to walk every day including school children who walk to the main road to get on the buses. I’m glad to see Fulton Hogan Hiways upgrading the road.

“Prior to the upgrade, a downpour would transform the road into a slippery stretch and this causes some students to stay home. Now we are so relieved knowing that after the road upgrade we hope to be able to convince the bus company to provide services to us,” he said.

Richa Vandhana, Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Engineer said, the upgrade will make it easier for residents to travel safely and in comfort.

More than one thousand people residing in and around Kalekana settlement will benefit from this road maintenance project, which will take approximately one month to complete.

[Source: Pacific Reach Limited]