School Grateful to Civoniceva Foundation

By ANA SOVA

Sabeto District School is thankful to the Petero Civoniceva Foundation for the health and wellness program it had facilitated at the school.

The foundation is a charity trust that aims to harness the power of sport to inspire communities and transform lives by developing pathways and providing opportunities for young people to achieve their potential through sport and education.

274 students from the school have benefitted from various educational and sports activities organised by members of the foundation for the past three Wednesdays.

School Head teacher, Adriu Qio said the activities we’re very educational.

“The activities they’ve been carrying out range from reading materials on health and wellness to taking part in rugby league basics. This is held from 9am-10am on Wednesdays,” Mr. Qio said.

He said the programme has also been helpful to teachers likewise.

“Not only have the students learnt a thing or two from the programme, us teachers have also learn’t a few skills that we can continue to teach our students for fun and enjoyment,” Mr. Qio said.

The Petero Civoniceva Foundation which is the official charitable partner of the Fiji NSW Cup bid is co-founded by Chris Tomlinson and Lauren Jagger.