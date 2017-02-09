Speed Cameras Effective

The use of speed cameras is proving effective in identifying and fining speeding motorists, with the Authority recording a total of 65,169 speeding notices from January to the end of December 2016.

Currently there are 25 fixed poles of which 10 cameras are operated on a rotational basis, 3 are dual red light/speed cameras whereas 7 are speed cameras only.

These have been placed between the Lami and Navua corridor and the third is in Nausori with plans for more, LTA’s Acting CEO Aptinko Vaurasi said.

Since the cameras were first installed in 2013, we have issued close to 200,000 traffic infringement notices (TINs) for speeding, the Acting CEO said.

LTA has stringent measures in place for habitual offenders, with warning letters issued for the first five times a driver offends, but more than that, the driver is in danger of having his or her license suspended or cancelled.

The LTA system records every driver offense with a clear indication if the driver is consistently breaking the rules. LTA holds a Show Cause every month, where those habitual offenders have to demonstrate why they should not lose their licenses.

Those speeding and caught on camera have their photos verified at the LTA Valelevu Headquarters, after which a citation is prepared and sent to the vehicle owner for payment.