Villagers acknowledge assistance

The Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau (center-garland) with his office workers and the people of Korobebe. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Villagers at Korobebe in Nadi were on cloud nine after the Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau donated four water tanks to their village.

This was made possible through the assistance of United Nations Development Programme, AusAid, Learn and Leave and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.

Village headman Sailosi Saukuru said this was the first assistance they have ever received from the government which they are thankful for.

“At this point in time the government has really helped us with something that we needed the most and that is of essential to us,” he said

“The recent rain over the past few days has broken the main water pipe to the village and if you open the taps in every house there isn’t any water and in that moment of need the government have come in to help us.

He said it was essential for every villager to get clean and safe water to drink or cook with.

“We are using the water from this water tank for bathing, cooking, and washing,”

Mr Saukuru also said before they used to fetch water from the nearby river which was unhealthy and unsafe for them.

“When there is no water then only option is to go down to the river and fetch water for our daily use which is not safe,” he said.

“This has solved our water problem we won’t have to run to the river to fetch water but instead just wait for the water cart to be delivered to the tanks and then we fill our buckets.”

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau reassured the villagers that the government of the day is trying its best to meet every need of the villagers especially those located in the rural areas.

“I have heard that the main problem here is water and I have tried my level best to make sure that every village outside town gets access to clean and sage water,” he said.

Meanwhile, the four water tanks costs $88oo.