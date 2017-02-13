Alleged Marijuana Seized in Rakiraki

Plants believed to be Marijuana seized during the raid. Photo: Police Media Cell.

By ANA SOVA

Police seized green plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Rakiraki last week Thursday.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the raid was conducted by officers from the Rakiraki Police Station in Sawanivou.

“The raid was conducted at the home of the 25 year old suspect whereby the materials believed to be marijuana was found,” Ms Naisoro said.

She said the suspect later led the team to his farm where more than 20 plants were found and uprooted.

“We are really encouraged by the support shown by members of the community who supplied us with information resulting in the successful raid and arrest,” Ms Naisoro said.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.